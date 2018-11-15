I think the question is answered somewhere by the first-rate performance of Mahershala Ali, Oscar winner for Moonlight, who stars in the fact-based Green Book as musician Don Shirley, whose complexity is obviously thrilling, and fun, for Ali to play. Shirley was what you might call an American original, save for the fact that he was born in Jamaica. There, he was spotted early on as a piano prodigy. He was raised in Florida, trained on the piano in Leningrad, and tutored in the classics, composing for the London Philharmonic at age 19, performing for the Boston Pops and at Carnegie Hall, playing with Duke Ellington, turning to forms of popular music at a time when opportunities for a black virtuoso were constrained.