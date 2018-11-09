"I think that maybe there are some people who might not, for whatever reason, want to go to a movie about race, but everybody wants to see a good buddy movie. And Green Book is in that category. But it's also more than that," said Farrelly. "And I also think it's a movie about race, but done in a way that hasn't been done before. You hear a lot about the trope of the white savior, or the black savior [the so-called Magical Negro], but this is different territory. In a way, you could say they save each other."