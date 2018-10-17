Curtis' performance as babysitter-turned-warrior is the focal point of the film, and her version of Strode carries the responsibility well. She is a broken woman as a result of Myers' assault, and has lost everything from her family to her reputation. Racked by PTSD, a normal life for her doesn't seem possible, at least while Myers is able to walk the streets. Curtis' portrayal of Strode is realistic and powerful, and shows the type of regret and loss her character might experience.