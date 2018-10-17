Part of Everett's job here is to make us see Wilde as his friends saw him – reckless and selfish, but so candid about his weaknesses and so skilled at describing them that his failings were always forgiven. Everett plays Wilde as a man with a dramatist's flair, in the theater and in life (cinematographer John Conroy's hand-held camera, always just a step away, follows Wilde around like an eager puppy).