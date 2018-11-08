Robert also blunders on the battlefield. He gets ambushed by the British on the eve of the Battle of Methven, and is almost literally caught with his pants down — at the moment of the surprise attack, he's finally getting somewhere with his wife Elizabeth de Burgh (Florence Pugh), a sort of peace offering given to him earlier by King Edward. Robert is lustily preoccupied when the British pounce, and though this would seem to violate a time-honored adage of combat — no Saxon before a fight — Elizabeth was actually Irish, and the daughter of the Earl of Ulster.