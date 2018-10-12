The new Film Center will retain its role as the focus of the annual festival. This year, it will host most of the festival's Centerpiece Screenings, where audiences can get a sneak peek at some of this year's Oscar contenders, and engage in Q&As with film directors. Hedges will appear with the addiction drama Ben Is Back (starring son Lucas and Julia Roberts), Joel Edgerton with Boy Erased (Oct. 21), about gay conversion therapy; Jason Reitman with his Gary Hart drama The Front Runner (Oct. 23); and Paul Dano's Wildlife (also Oct. 23), about a marriage dissolving seen through the eyes of a teen boy. Other Centerpiece Screenings include Alfonso Cuaron's Oscar frontrunner Roma, about the middle class in Mexico; Barry Jenkins' Moonlight followup If Beale Street Could Talk, based on James Baldwin's novel; Green Book from Peter Farrelly (!) starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali as a famed classical pianist chauffeured around the South by bouncer Viggo Mortenson; and Steve McQueen's Widows, based on a British TV series about women who take up the mantle of their criminal husbands after the men are killed.