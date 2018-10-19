Roots' final disc, Keeping Songs Alive, means to revive tunes drawn from oral folk traditions, Musselman says, "going back to when immigrants came here and all they had was the shirt off their back and their songs." Mexican American vocalist Lila Downs sings "El Quinto Regimiento" from Appleseed's 2003 Spain in My Heart: Songs of the Spanish Civil War, and Kim and Reggie Harris' "Wade in the Water" is from 1997's Steal Away: Songs of the Underground Railroad.