That said, six discs of alternative takes is a bit much. More Blood is arranged chronologically in the order the tracks were recorded, so two or three versions of "Buckets of Rain" or "Simple Twist of Fate" are often strung together. It can get repetitive and annoying. Happily, there's also a single-volume edition that consists of single alternative takes of the original album, plus "Up to Me." If you're not really deep into Dylan, get that one.