The way that movie — currently spotlighted on Netflix — made use of footage Winehouse shot herself in the early '00s is reflected in the new M.I.A. movie. Matangi benefits from a wealth of material that Arulpragasam, who planned to be a filmmaker before she shifted gears and became a rapper, shot over nearly 20 years, with particularly rich footage from her trips back to Sri Lanka, where she grew up.