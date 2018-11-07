The reason why we started as young as we did was because we were already motivated. Making music and being creative is in each of us. For me, it's a part of who I am. It's a part of who we are. That's an aid to the longevity of a career. All you can do is to show up each day and give something. Then you turn around and look back and it's like, 'Wow we have 20 years behind us now.' It's hard to do anything at a high level. It's hard to maintain any career, and so one thing that was a real aid to us was learning about work ethic and not dodging the work. There was never a point where we thought this would be really easy, so when it's hard, it's not surprising.