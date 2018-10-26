Clad in black, filling their role as doom-trash metal avatars, singer-guitarist James Hetfield and company are better equipped for a speed metal funeral than a birthday party. Dig deep into the quartet's haunting, provocative sound, however – especially latter-day albums such as 2016's Hardwired… To Self-Destruct – and you find lustrous, subtle melodies that used the towering crush of volume and speed to build their complexly-structured compositions. Their lyrics didn't remain solely in the vein of 1983's dark of 1983's Kill 'Em All, with its ultraviolence and despair, either. Their thoughts are more nuanced, even if Hardwired is filled with images of revenge, murder and savagery.