I tapped my toes to "You Got It" and was swept away with "Crying" by digital Roy, who was perhaps less real, but more dependably professional than many an act I've seen on stage this year. To restate Courtney Love in her song "Doll Parts": "He fakes it so real, he's beyond fake."

And considering hologram waves that seems sure to come considering the growing list of dead, beloved pop stars, I'm also unable to resist summing up my Friday night in Bensalem by paraphrasing words Jon Landau once used to describe Bruce Springsteen, for better or worse: "I saw rock and roll future, and its name is the Roy Orbison Hologram."