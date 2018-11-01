While Shakur has few direct connections to Philadelphia — he was a New York City native who grew up in Baltimore before moving to the West Coast — bringing items of his to the city still makes sense, Smith said. After all, Philadelphia is the home of "gangsta rap," a genre that Shakur is closely associated. The form was reportedly invented by Philly emcee Schoolly D, who is credited with starting gangsta rap with his 1985 track, "PSK, What Does It Mean?"