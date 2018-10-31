As far as my style on the radio, I value authenticity, and I think listeners do, too. If you look at Funky Friday, or way before that, the Friday Flashback that I did at WIOQ [the rock station where Dye deejayed the late 1970s and 1980s], the appeal of those things is I don't come off as an oldies deejay. It's more like: 'Let's have a party here.'