Instead, viewers will get a Home Alone-inspired take on the Gang's experience with Super Bowl LII. In the episode, the group rushes out from Paddy's Pub to attend the game, and forget Charlie in the process, a la Macaulay Culkin's beloved Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone franchise. Worried about potential burglars — and seeing the game — Charlie is left to fend for himself as the rest of the cast heads to Minnesota.