We know It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney was on hand for the Eagles' win at Super Bowl LII in February, and for the Birds' ensuing victory parade down Broad Street. Now, however, it's time for the show to take a look the Big Game.
Mac, Charlie, and the rest of the gang will travel back to the Birds' victory in "Charlie's Home Alone," a Super Bowl-themed episode of It's Always Sunny that airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. on FXX. But with It's Always Sunny being It's Always Sunny, fans are in for anything but a straight celebration of what a released called "the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history."
Instead, viewers will get a Home Alone-inspired take on the Gang's experience with Super Bowl LII. In the episode, the group rushes out from Paddy's Pub to attend the game, and forget Charlie in the process, a la Macaulay Culkin's beloved Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone franchise. Worried about potential burglars — and seeing the game — Charlie is left to fend for himself as the rest of the cast heads to Minnesota.
Eagles fans are also in for a little extra treat, courtesy of cameos from two of the team's most beloved players. We won't spoil it for you here, but let's just say that if no one likes the players' appearances, one of them won't care. The other, meanwhile, is calling Florida home these days.
The episode is the eighth to air this season, and follows last week's entry into season 13, "The Gang Does a Clip Show." That episode included a shot-for-shot reenactment of the famous Seinfeld episode, "The Contest," in which that show's cast attempts to hold off on masturbating for as long as they can. Following its airing, the clip went viral online.
As TV ratings aggregator TVSeriesFinale points out, It's Always Sunny's thirteenth season is down in ratings, with about 384,000 viewers per episode, compared to about 601,000 per episode last season. The show, however, will run at least through 2019, thanks to a 2016 deal that extended its run to 14 seasons. Earlier this year, Charlie Day told IndieWire that the cast hopes to keep the show going through season 15.
"I think 15 is the record for a comedy, so I imagine we'll all want to hold the record for the longest-running comedy in America," Day said.
In that time, we might even get another Eagles Super Bowl win — and another Super Bowl installment of It's Always Sunny. For now, though, we will have to settle for Wednesday's episode.