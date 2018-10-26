Frontline: The Facebook Dilemma. By now, I'd hope that Facebook users know that the company's business model is about more than the company's motto of making the world "more open and connected." Still, this two-night look at the social media network's growth into an instrument of surveillance, and at how the information it meant for advertisers has been weaponized to spread political propaganda, is a timely reminder that its "news" feed isn't always limited to news we can use. 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, WHYY12.
Tell Me a Story. James Wolk (Zoo) and Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) are among the stars of a new drama from CBS's streaming platform. Adapted from an Argentinian series by producer Kevin Williamson (The Following, Dawson's Creek), it uses fairy tales as the basis for a thriller set in present-day New York. Subsequent episodes will be released on Thursdays. Happy Halloween! Wednesday, Oct. 31, CBS All Access.
Sinking Cities: New York. Premiere of four-week documentary series that looks at how four cities — New York, Tokyo, London, and Miami — are dealing with the rise of ocean levels and extreme weather stemming from climate change. The first focuses on what New York, six years after Superstorm Sandy flooded the subway, tunnels, and roads, along with thousands of homes, is doing to prepare for the storms and floods to come. 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, WHYY12.
Great Performances: An American in Paris. You can't beat the ticket price. The PBS series features the U.S. broadcast premiere of the 2015-16 Broadway show, which was inspired by the 1951 movie. 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, WHYY12.
Homecoming. The emergence of the half-hour drama might be one of the best things to emerge from TV's 500-show universe, where less sometimes really is more. Julia Roberts and Stephan James (Selma) star in an adaptation of Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg's podcast thriller from Mr. Robot creator (and South Jersey's Washington Township High grad) Sam Esmail that makes the most of every minute. Roberts, in her first regular role in a TV series, plays a counselor for returning veterans, including James' character, who are enrolled in a project that may not be exactly what it seems. Other stars include Sissy Spacek, Bobby Cannavale, Dermot Mulroney, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Friday, Nov. 2, Amazon.
House of Cards. Robin Wright returns as president and Kevin Spacey doesn't in the sixth and final season of the political drama, which underwent significant changes after Spacey was fired following allegations of sexual misconduct. Friday, Nov. 2, Netflix.