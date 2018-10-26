Homecoming. The emergence of the half-hour drama might be one of the best things to emerge from TV's 500-show universe, where less sometimes really is more. Julia Roberts and Stephan James (Selma) star in an adaptation of Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg's podcast thriller from Mr. Robot creator (and South Jersey's Washington Township High grad) Sam Esmail that makes the most of every minute. Roberts, in her first regular role in a TV series, plays a counselor for returning veterans, including James' character, who are enrolled in a project that may not be exactly what it seems. Other stars include Sissy Spacek, Bobby Cannavale, Dermot Mulroney, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Friday, Nov. 2, Amazon.