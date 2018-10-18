"Apple-picking season starts at the beginning of September and goes through the first weekend of November, but late October is definitely my favorite time to be out there," said Brian Smith, owner and head grower of New Hope's Solebury Orchards. "All of the leaves are changing colors, and you get lots of varieties as you head later into the season, like Fuji and Braeburn, Stayman, Winesap, and Pink Lady."