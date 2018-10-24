It's called the Midtown III, though these days the "III" is vestigial. It's a lone survivor of a small family empire created in the 1970s by Greek immigrants, the line of which appears to have ended with Vivian Tafuri, 63, through no desire of her own. One of her uncles died suddenly in 1983, leaving her in charge of this place, to her everlasting chagrin. Only after she met her future husband, Ray, 56, a former contractor who became the handyman, electrician, plumber, and chef, did the work become bearable.