Get a head start by making the filling in advance. "A lot of people don't realize how much time it takes to make a crust with all of the different chilling steps, so you end up rushing to put the pie together and that's when mistakes happen. Try making the filling a day ahead," Beresniewicz said. "If you're doing an apple pie, you'll want to drain the juice that releases overnight so you don't end up with a soggy crust. But you can use that juice to create a sauce — we add sugar and cook it down into a caramel, and then deglaze it with a little butter, heavy cream, and salt."