Abernathy said the navigation center must be convenient to people in addiction, who often balk at leaving the neighborhood where they can most easily find drugs to stave off the intense pain of withdrawal. "We won't be successful in getting folks off the street without (the center). That is one of the most important efforts we have, but also one we have the most questions about," he said. "We're confident we're going to find a site for it that is workable for everyone involved."