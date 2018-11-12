Each year in the U.S., more than 350,000 people suffer a sudden cardiac arrest, and most of them die from it, according to the American Heart Association. The condition is defined as an abrupt stoppage of the heart, generally due to an electrical abnormality. It is not the same thing as a heart attack, though it can result from one. Sudden cardiac arrest also can result from various kinds of cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle is enlarged or abnormally thick.