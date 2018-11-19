Zac and his mother, Hannah Oliver-Willets, arrived in Philadelphia last Monday. His father, Mark Garbett, arrived on Wednesday, the day that Zac's T cells were siphoned from his blood at CHOP. The T cells — disease-fighting soldiers of the immune system — will be genetically programmed to recognize and attack his leukemia cells, multiplied over the next four to six weeks, then returned to his bloodstream. The re-infusion typically triggers serious side effects that require intensive care, adding to the $475,000 cost of Kymriah.