The report from the National Center for Health Statistics doesn't distinguish between kids who tried yoga just once in the previous 12 months and those who turned into yogis. Nor does it explain why they're practicing the ancient discipline of exercise, breathing, and meditation. But the upward trend fits with a complementary Center for Health Statistics report that found the percentage of adults who did yoga during the previous year jumped from 10 percent in 2012 to 14 percent in 2017.