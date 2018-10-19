John Quincy's life soon proved so colorful he became a prolific diarist despite the tremor, writing 14,000 pages compiled in 51 volumes. He went on to become foreign minister and ambassador to multiple European countries including: Netherlands, Prussia, and later Russia. In 1802 he was elected to the U.S. Senate from his home state of Massachusetts and later served his country as a talented diplomat in Europe before returning home to become secretary of state, and author of the 1823 Monroe Doctrine.