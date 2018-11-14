As of last week, 90,000 people affected by the new program had yet to choose one of the three insurers: Keystone First, PA Health & Wellness, or UPMC Community HealthChoices. If they don't make their choices by Saturday, the state will assign them to one of the three insurers. They'll then have until Dec. 21 to make their own choices. Patients will always have the option of changing insurance plans, but in the future it could take longer for the change to take effect.