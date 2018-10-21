For the past six years, the city has mandated that owners of buildings over 50,000 square feet report energy and water usage to establish benchmarks. Though compliance was initially good, Knapp said it has waned among some owners. The city could use the money for a program that requires commercial properties to make energy changes without requiring major retrofits. For example, she said some buildings run air conditioning all weekend even though few workers are in the building. Cutting that down could save 5 to 20 percent of total energy use without much cost.