"We thought that we got away with not a lot of warming in both the ocean and the atmosphere for the amount of CO² that we emitted," said Resplandy, who published the work with experts from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and several other institutions in the United States, China, France, and Germany. "But we were wrong. The planet warmed more than we thought. It was hidden from us just because we didn't sample it right. But it was there. It was in the ocean already."