"From rivers and rain forests, to mangroves and mountainsides, across the planet our work shows that wildlife abundance has declined dramatically since 1970," said Ken Norris, director of science at the Zoological Society of London, which provided one of three indexes used to write the report. "The statistics are scary, but all hope is not lost. We have an opportunity to design a new path forward that allows us to coexist sustainably with the wildlife we depend upon. Our report sets out an ambitious agenda for change."