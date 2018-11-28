The researchers interviewed 372 students at two Northeast colleges with an average age of 19.7 years — 75 percent were women, 25 percent men. All of the participants had a smart phone and 93 percent reported keeping their cell phone with them at night. One-third of respondents reported that they answered a phone call while they were asleep. Twenty-five percent of the students admitted they texted while asleep. Of those, 86 percent were women, the study found.