Dementia and travel may not go well together. Dementia often gets worse in unfamiliar settings and when routines have been disrupted. If you must travel, allow extra time to minimize stress. "Being patient is key to everything because my anxiety and stress will feed onto him, " said Jill Egan, 21, of Gibbsboro, who helps get her father ready to go to an uncle's house for Thanksgiving. During the workweek, she is the primary daytime caregiver while her mother works as a college professor. Elizabeth Egan, 26, said her family has to be prepared for the possibility that her father will refuse at the last minute to go to her uncle's house for Thanksgiving. It's already happened once. "We're not going to force it because the situation just really goes downhill if you try," she said. "We ended up going to a diner. It wasn't bad. It was our family."