Peralta, born and raised Catholic, also keeps smaller images of the Virgin of Altagracia that he can carry with him in his pocket, as well as an image of the Catholic St. Miguel — who, in the Nigerian Yoruba religion, is a spirit. Named after the saint, Peralta says he worships these Catholic and Yoruba figures because they have guided his journey from the island to his life in the United States, where he arrived in 2009 to invest in grocery stores.