Matthew was startled, then pleased, that the baby looked like him. "That first night in the hospital, I had a little bit of a panic. It was just the two of us and this baby: Oh, now what? What have we gotten ourselves into?" It helped that Mateo was a calm infant who slept well, nursed hungrily, and weathered plane trips — to London at one month, to Texas at two months, and finally home to Philadelphia at four months — with tranquillity.