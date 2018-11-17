Haverford Township police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child killed Saturday when she was reportedly struck by a car in the parking lot of the Haverford Area YMCA after getting away from her mother.
Without providing details, the YMCA in an emailed letter to members Saturday called the incident "a tragic accident that occurred in our parking lot earlier today."
According to a report by CBS3, the 27-month-old girl got away from her mother and sat down in a parking space of the YMCA off Eagle Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. A driver pulled into the spot, not seeing the child, CBS3 reports.
Haverford police have not responded to a call for comment. On twitter, the department said it would provide information later pending results of an investigation.
Local residents responded to the report of the child's death with posts on social media indicating the parking lot is often busy and inadequately sized.
The police department posted on its Facebook page a plea to residents to "refrain from commenting or speculating about this incident until the investigation is complete."
In a letter emailed to members of the YMCA Saturday late Saturday afternoon, Dave Mullin, executive director, said the facility would be closing at 5:30 p.m. "out of respect for the families. We will provide you with more information as we learn the details."
