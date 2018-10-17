This kind of nostalgia is what inspired Eric Ascalon to create the "Remembering Olga's Diner" Facebook group, which has 383 members. On it, Ascalon says members help preserve the oral history of the diner. Most of the group's growth came when he posted photos of the old Olga's building, along with a Facebook Live virtual tour of the site just over a week before it was demolished. More than 92,000 people viewed the video. When new members poured in, Ascalon was shocked by how many Philadelphia natives joined in to share fond memories of stopping at Olga's on the way home from the Shore.