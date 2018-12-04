More than 94,000 properties are listed in the National Register. In Pennsylvania, about 500 places associated with African American history are recognized on various registries, but of those, only about two dozen are on the National Register — "an incredibly small number when you consider the size of the state," Splain said. They include Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church (also designated a National Historic Landmark) and the former residences of entertainers/activists Paul Robeson and Marian Anderson, all in Philadelphia, as well as the site of the former Clement Atkinson Memorial Hospital in Coatesville. Historic Eden Cemetery in Collingdale, where Anderson is buried, is one of the African American cemeteries on the National Register.