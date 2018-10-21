They remember the event being bigger in previous years. More people, more corporate sponsors, more food — Tastykakes, soft pretzels. (This year, there were bags of chips, provided by Frito-Lay, and bottles of water.) Even the walk itself has gotten shorter, going from 12 kilometers (7.45 miles) to five. About 10 years ago, the event regularly drew crowds of 15,000 and pulled in around $350,000 for services and education for those living with HIV and AIDS. This year, just over 5,000 participated, including people representing the black medical student group Student National Medical Association, the Tenant Union Rights Network, and the city's Health Department. The event raised $280,000.