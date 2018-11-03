Amazon has reportedly held advanced talks about opening its planned second headquarters in Northern Virginia's Crystal City business enclave, but Philadelphia officials aren't indicating that they've given up hope of claiming the massive, job-creating corporate complex for themselves.
The Amazon.com Inc. discussions have revolved around specific buildings in the Arlington County district and have included such details as when employees may move in and how an announcement of the site's selection might be made, the Washington Post reported Saturday, citing public and private sector officials it did not identify.
"There's a lot of activity," one unidentified person reportedly close to the process told the Post. People "seem really positive, and they seem pretty confident."
The area, part of metropolitan Washington, is, along with Philadelphia, among the 20 locations that remain under consideration by the Seattle company for its so-called HQ2 office development, where it has said it will employ as many as 50,000 people.
The company has said it would make its decision before the end of 2018.
Whether or not Crystal City is the final victor in the competition begun by Amazon last year when it issued an open invitation for cities to pitch themselves as headquarters hosts, the reported negotiations indicate that the company is entering a final phase of its selection process, garnering concrete proposals from public officials and evaluating specific real estate options.
John Grady, president of the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp., which has teamed with Philadelphia's Commerce Department on the city's HQ2 bid, declined in an interview Saturday to speculate on what the reported talks meant for Philadelphia's hopes or to remark on any potential recent activity regarding the city's bid.
"We think Philadelphia has competed well and shown itself through this process," he said. "We're going to look forward to [Amazon] making an announcement."
Commerce Department spokeswoman Lauren Cox said in an email that her office has "no new information to share about the status of the HQ2 process."
Jerry Sweeney, who is overseeing the development of one of the Philadelphia sites pitched to Amazon — the Schuylkill Yards project in University City — as chief executive of Brandywine Realty Trust, said the city will have benefited from its overtures to Amazon even if it is not selected.
"It would be truly wonderful to welcome Amazon to our city. It's where they should be," he said in an email. "If we don't win we will congratulate Amazon on orchestrating a game-changing process, and also the winning city. Just as importantly we will use all we learned during this process to both pursue and capture another job-growth success story."
Leaders of other development companies associated with sites proposed as potential headquarters locations by the city — Wexford Science & Technology's uCity Square project in University City and Liberty Property Trust in South Philadelphia's Navy Yard — either declined to comment or did not respond to messages.
A message seeking comment from Amazon also yielded no response.
Amazon's plans call for spending more than $5 billion on the new headquarters, which it has said could eventually encompass eight million square feet of offices, an amount of space equal to more than six Comcast Center towers.
The Washington area — and Northern Virginia in particular — have topped many analysts' lists of likely choices for the complex, thanks to an existing regional presence of Amazon workers, as well as its easy transit options, available office space and accessible airports. Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos also has a home in Washington and owns the Post newspaper.
Some speculated that a September visit to Washington by Amazon board members bode well for the region's chances. Amazon officials have also paid repeat visits to finalist cities, including Chicago, Miami and Newark, N.J., according to published reports.
There is no indication that any company representatives have returned to Philadelphia since their initial forays to each of the selected cities earlier this year.
The Post said in its report on Saturday that Crystal City area officials "have discussed how to make an announcement to the public this month, following the midterm elections," and that JBG Smith, the enclave's dominant real estate developer, has stopped marketing some of its buildings for lease so they'll be available for Amazon's use.
The paper noted that Amazon may be having similar discussions with other finalists.
Stifel Financial Corp., a St. Louis, Mo.-based investment bank, had written in a July report that it expected Amazon to cull its list of 20 finalist locations to a short list of five or six, and to negotiate concurrently with landlords and public officials at each site.
"Concurrent negotiations can mean negotiating with multiple entities (city, county, state, landowner, building owners) for each of five or six locations," a Stifel team led by John W. Guinee wrote. "While this occurs, we expect many more articles published which compare and contrast this short list."
John Boyd, a Princeton-based corporate-location adviser whose company has helped Boeing Co., PepsiCo Inc., and others with site searches, said Northern Virginia has always been viewed by Amazon as a "strong and likely choice" but that its selection should not be taken as a foregone conclusion, despite the reported discussions.
He said he was especially interested in what Bezos had meant this week when he said in an on-stage interview that he planned to rely on his intuition alongside the quantitative data Amazon is compiling for his HQ2 site deliberations.
"You immerse yourself in that data but then you make the decision with your heart," Bezos told journalist Walter Isaacson during the Thursday event in New York hosted by education non-profit FIRST.
Boyd speculated that could mean Bezos is considering which locations will get the greatest social and economic benefit from the headquarters complex, which could land it in an unexpected site.
The comment was "very significant and indicative of this idea of social impact, and I think that's something for Philadelphia and Chicago and Newark, N.J. to feel good about."