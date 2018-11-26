Residents in Bucks and Montgomery Counties who participated in a blood-testing program because their drinking water was contaminated by chemicals on nearby military bases have a dramatically higher presence of some chemicals in their blood than the general U.S. population, according to the results.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health mailed the averaged results to the 235 residents in Horsham, Warminster, and Warrington who participated in the testing program, which was completed at the end of September.
The letter — sent to participants and obtained by the Inquirer and Daily News — offers a first look at the potential health effects of the water contamination on 70,000 residents who live in the affected towns. Health officials said last week they were working on a full report to be released to the public in December, when they will also hold a public meeting to discuss the results.
"The fact that participants were selected randomly allows us to get a general idea of the amount of exposure in the community as a whole," the letter stated.
Residents' blood was drawn and analyzed for measurements of several types of chemicals, known as PFAS, that were present in firefighting foams used on military bases in Willow Grove and Warminster. PFAS are also present in other everyday items, such as pizza boxes and non-stick cookware, and can be found in the bloodstreams of many Americans. Near military bases in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and many other communities across the country, however, the chemicals seeped from firefighting foams into drinking water supplies.
The average for one type of PFAS, known as PFHxS, in the Pennsylvania residents sampled was 7.63 micrograms per liter — more than five times the national average and higher than the 95th percentile of all U.S. residents. The 95th percentile of local residents tested was 48.05 micrograms per liter for PFHxS, which is nearly nine times higher than the same percentile nationally.
The average for PFOS was more than double the national average, and PFOA was a little more than one-and-a-half times the national average amount.
Scientists have linked the PFAS to a number of health problems, including increased risk of liver damage, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, decreased fertility, and certain types of cancer.
In the letter mailed to those who were tested, state officials cautioned that the results cannot be directly correlated to current medical conditions or the risk for developing health problems in the future.
"It is important to remember that scientists are not sure about the health effects of human exposure to PFAS and do not know what these levels mean, if anything, in terms of affecting your health now or later in life," the letter stated. "Currently, these results cannot tell you if an existing health problem is related to your PFAS levels: how, where, when, or how often or how long you were exposed to PFAS; nor how much of the chemical you were exposed to."
A Department of Health spokesperson declined to elaborate on the test results and said they will be formally released at a public meeting next month.
Pennsylvania was chosen by federal agencies for the pilot program to help officials examine how best to do studies in areas nationwide affected by the contaminants.
The results here showed lower amounts of the chemical in the blood of those tested than for residents of the Hoosick Falls, N.Y. area, but higher than or similar to some results for residents in the Pease Tradeport region of New Hampshire, both places where blood testing has been conducted by state agencies for the same contaminants.