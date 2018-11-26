An 8-year-boy inside a house was hit in the face by a stray bullet Sunday night in a West Philadelphia street shooting that also left two teenagers wounded, police said.
The gunfire erupted about 7:50 p.m. on the 6000 block of Ludlow Street, police said.
A gunman fired away as he chased two boys, hitting a 15-year-old boy in the hip and a 16-year-old boy in the right foot, police said. A bullet slammed into a house, striking the 8-year-old boy in the right side of the face.
All three were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where officials said the 8-year-old and 16-year-old were stable condition and the 15-year-old was in critical condition.
At least nine shots were fired, police said.
"Fortunately, everyone is going to survive, but you have three gunshot victims and no one over the age of 16. It's very sad," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told 6ABC.
Investigators were seeking witnesses and a possible motive in the shooting.