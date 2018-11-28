HARRISBURG — A Montgomery County judge on Thursday rejected an eleventh hour appeal by former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for more time before she must report to jail to begin serving a 10-to-23 month sentence on perjury and other crimes.
Through her lawyer, William J. Brennan, Kane had filed court papers telling Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy that she is a single mother who has primary custody over her sons, both of whom are in high school. She requested a brief extension to make "custodial arrangements" – a request that her ex-husband supported, Brennan wrote.
Demchick-Alloy denied the request.
Earlier this week, Demchick-Alloy had ordered that Kane report to the Montgomery County Correctional facility by 9 a.m. Thursday.
Brennan said Kane was disappointed by the ruling, and that there will be "a lot of scrambling" to get her affairs in order before surrendering.
"She's handling this very well under the circumstances," said Brennan. "And I think she will do her time quietly and with grace and dignity. She is a young woman and she will go on and do great things."
Kane, 52, was found guilty in 2016 of perjury and other charges from abusing the power of her office in an attempt to smear a perceived political enemy. She had remained free on bail while she pursued her state appeals.