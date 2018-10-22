A fire burned through 14 garages in the Harrowgate section of Kensington on Monday afternoon, authorities said. No one was injured.
The first alarm came in at 1:39 p.m. from 1850 Russell St., Battalion Chief Thomas Kane said. From there the fire spread through the rest of the garages, which were connected behind the houses on the street. Firefighters arrived about four minutes after the first alarm, Kane said.
The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes by about 100 firefighters, he said.
"One of my neighbors was actually in the backyard on the roof, spraying it with his water hose and calling for me," said Santos Feliciano, who lives on Ontario Street, on the other side of the row of garages. "Then my other neighbor came and told me I need to get out of the house."
An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.