The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has announced a news conference Thursday afternoon on the investigation of the couple accused of squandering the money raised in a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Johnny Bobbitt Jr., the homeless man whose act of kindness and appeal to help him went viral, collecting about $400,000 on his behalf.
The couple, Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, have been accused by Bobittt, who has a history of struggling with drug use, of using the money as their own, forcing him again panhandle on city streets.
Officers with the Prosecutor's Office have been investigating McClure and D'Amico, and attorneys involved with the case have speculated that charges would follow.
Joel Bewley, a spokesman for the Prosecutor's Office, said he could not comment about Thursday's news conference beyond the advisory sent out Wednesday night.
One of Bobbitt's pro-bono lawyers, Jacqueline Promislo of Cozen O'Connor, said the once homeless man recently completed a four-week residential drug treatment program. He has declined recent interview requests.
Meanwhile, GoFundMe has given $20,000 to Bobbitt's attorneys, promising to give him the full amount of money that was raised if it cannot be recovered.
Bobbitt met McClure about a year ago as she was on her way to Philadelphia to pick up D'Amico at the SugarHouse Casino. After coming close to running out of gas on I-95, she pulled off the freeway near Kensington, where Bobbitt, who had been homeless in Philly for several years, had been panhandling.
He used his last $20 to buy McClure gasoline. She and D'Amico returned to repay him, sparking a relationship that was reported in the local press.
After the couple started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to get Bobbitt off the streets, their story was retold around the globe. They raised more than $400,000 that the couple said would be managed by a financial adviser and with the help of an attorney. They bought Bobbitt a used SUV and a trailer that they parked near the small home the couple shared in rural Florence Township.
After months of that arrangement, the relationship soured.
Bobbitt had told the Inquirer and Daily News that the couple sold the truck and then the camper, keeping the money for themselves. Bobbitt also questioned whose money paid for McClure's new BMW, vacations, shopping sprees, and gambling.
D'Amico, in an interview with the newspapers, conceded that he had spent $500 of the donations at SugarHouse, but that he repaid the amount from his winnings. He also said that he was managing the money instead of a financial adviser.
In that interview, D'Amico further said that he would rather burn the cash than give it to Bobbitt because the homeless man would use it to feed his drug habit.
Bobbitt sued them in August, and a Burlington County judge ordered them to turn over the remaining money to Bobbitt's attorneys. After telling reporters that they still had about half of the donations, their attorney revealed in court that it was all gone. That civil case was put on hold after prosecutors announced the criminal investigation. In September, authorities raided the couple's home and towed McClure's BMW from the house on a flatbed. Since that time, authorities have released no information about the investigation. This story will be updated Thursday after the news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Old Burlington County Courthouse in Mount Holly.