Bobbitt sued them in August, and a Burlington County judge ordered them to turn over the remaining money to Bobbitt's attorneys. After telling reporters that they still had about half of the donations, their attorney revealed in court that it was all gone. That civil case was put on hold after prosecutors announced the criminal investigation. In September, authorities raided the couple's home and towed McClure's BMW from the house on a flatbed. Since that time, authorities have released no information about the investigation. This story will be updated Thursday after the news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Old Burlington County Courthouse in Mount Holly.