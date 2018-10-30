Mrs. Macht, who joined the college faculty in 1968, taught and administered at the college for the following three decades. In its first year, a church and a funeral home, among other locations, served as her classrooms before the college established its campus in Blue Bell. The college, founded in 1964, now has more than 30,000 alumni. Most of those enrolled in its human services department go on to earn four-year degrees, Whitehill said.