A federal jury Monday found U.S. Rep. Bob Brady's top political strategist, Ken Smukler, guilty of nine of 11 counts of repeatedly flouting campaign finance laws in a case that once threatened to ensnare the congressman himself.
Smukler, 58, who has helped dozens of Democrats win public office over the last 30 years, was convicted of coordinating multiple unlawful contributions and falsifying finance reports for candidates in back-to-back Congressional races.
One of those campaigns – Brady's 2012 primary bid for reelection – ended with the abrupt withdrawal of his opponent after he was promised a a $90,000 payoff, which jurors concluded Smukler helped to pay.
The Villanova-based campaign strategist bowed his head and wiped his eyes Monday as the jury of six men and six women announced its decision after about 12 hours of deliberation in federal court in Philadelphia.
Smukler, walking outside the courthouse after the verdict, declined to discuss the jury's decision.
He now faces the possibility of multiple years in prison at a sentencing hearing that U.S. District Judge Jan. E. DuBois set for March 13.
Smukler was acquitted of two charges involving false statements made to the Federal Election Commission by Brady's rival in the 2012 Democratic primary, Jimmie Moore, a former municipal court judge.
Monday's verdict came after a three-week trial and months of legal wrangling between Smukler — a pugnacious political brawler who got his start serving as press secretary to Mayor W. Wilson Goode Sr.'s 1987 reelection campaign — and prosecutors, who described him as a "confident and cocky" operative who hoped to used his skills at spin and manipulation to escape his reckoning in court.
"Mr. Smukler's process is to admit what he has to, deny what he can," Assistant U.S. Gibson Eric Gibson told jurors in his closing arguments Thursday. "When he's confronted with an inconvenient fact, he simply spins and spins and spins."
Smukler took the stand to defend himself and, in hours of combative testimony, repeatedly challenged the tactics of FBI investigators whom he described as desperate to find a crime where one never existed. His lawyer Brian McMonagle, meanwhile, asked again and again how Smukler could face charges for the 2012 primary transaction, when Brady, the man who set up the deal, was never charged.
"Conspiracy, my eye," McMonagle said in his closing pitch to the jury. "There was never any intention here to commit a crime. This wasn't some grand conspiracy. If there was, Brady would be sitting here."
Brady, who did not testify at the trial, has maintained since the investigation burst into public view last summer that the $90,000 he paid Moore was not an unlawful contribution. Instead, he described the funds as money deployed for legitimate campaign purchases – including to buy a poll Moore had commissioned before dropping out that exposed some of Brady's political weaknesses within his district.
Prosecutors described the congressman in court papers as having engaged in a conspiracy to commit campaign finance fraud. But while they ultimately secured Smukler's conviction Monday and wrung guilty pleas from Moore, Moore's former campaign manager, and another Brady aide – Donald "D.A." Jones – they quietly let the statute of limitations run out on charges the congressman may have faced last year and have declined to discuss that decision since.
Smukler also was found guilty of charges tied to the campaign he ran after Brady's race against Moore – a 2014 bid by former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Margolies to reclaim a seat she held in the '90s representing parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery County.
Although Margolies, mother-in-law to Chelsea Clinton, was seen as an early frontrunner – largely thanks to anticipated support from the Clintons – she ran out money in a brutal four-way primary free-for-all and her campaign, witnesses said, illegally tapped donations earmarked for the general election in hopes of pushing her across the finish line.
Margolies ultimately lost the primary vote to U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, leaving her with insufficient funds to pay back those general election donors as required by law.
To hide the illegal spending and raise enough cash to refund contributors, witnesses said, Smukler solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal donations from his companies, his brother, and a friend — and then recruited straw donors, including Margolies herself, to hide that he was the source of the money.
Jurors also found that Smukler obstructed a later investigation by the Federal Election Commission into those transactions.
Margolies – who testified against her former campaign manager under a grant of immunity from prosecution – maintained that at the time she didn't believe she was doing anything illegal. Smukler said he did everything on the advice of the campaign's lawyer.
Gibson, the prosecutor, ultimately proved more persuasive.
"For two consecutive election cycles, this defendant's falsehoods took flight, making a mockery of the nation's election rules," he told jurors in his closing arguments Thursday. "Kenneth Smukler – a 30-year vet of high-stakes political wars – crossed the line."
Addressing reporters outside the courthouse Monday, Gibson said: "The message here is if you have no regard for the election laws as a candidate or as an office holder, then you should stay out of the arena. And political hired guns should follow the rules."