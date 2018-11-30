The chairman of Temple University's board came out firing Friday against Temple professor Marc Lamont Hill for remarks he made at the United Nations criticizing Israel and its treatment of Palestinians.
Patrick O'Connor, the chairman, called the Hill's remarks, which cost him his position as commentator on CNN Thursday, "lamentable" and "disgusting."
"It should be made clear that no one at Temple is happy with his comments," said O'Connor, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer. "Free speech is one thing. Hate speech is entirely different."
In a speech Wednesday, Hill, 39, a Philadelphia native who holds an endowed chair in Temple's media and communications department, accused Israel of rampant discrimination against Palestinians. The furor over the speech was triggered primarily by one sentence — the last in the lengthy address. In that sentence, Hill endorsed "a free Palestine from the river to the sea," a catch phrase of the Palestinian cause.
Critics said Hill was, in effect, calling for an end to Israel. After CNN dismissed him, Hill called the criticism "absurd" and noted that elsewhere in the speech he had supported Israel's borders that existed before it came to occupy the West Bank and Gaza after the Six-Day War in 1967. "No part of this is a call to destroy Israel," he wrote on Twitter Thursday.
As controversy continued to swirl around Hill's speech, Temple President Richard M. Englert issued a statement Friday, the university's second since the firing. While not as harsh as O'Connor, Englert. in oblique language, also criticized Hill.
Hill has tenure, making it very difficult for him to be dismissed. Tenure rules exist to protect academic freedom.
Had Hill worked in private industry, O'Connor said, he and others Temple leaders would have moved to "fire him immediately." O'Connor said he had instructed Temple's legal staff to explore its options in response to Hill's remarks.
Also Friday, lawyer Leonard Barrack, a Temple board trustee and major donor to the university, said the board should respond in some way to Hill's speech
"He called for the destruction of the state of Israel — in code words," Barrack said. "I am very upset about it. I think it was anti-Semitic."
Also Friday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia called for Temple to officially condemn Hill's remarks, calling them "anti-Israel and anti-Semitic."
Morton A. Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, went further. He said his group wanted Temple to fire or suspend Hill from his endowed chair. Klein said Hill's words amounted to his endorsement of "violent genocide" of Jews in Israel.