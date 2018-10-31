Through a circuitous path, the sting probe led to Kane's political downfall and conviction on criminal charges. Outraged when The Inquirer broke the news in 2014 of her decision to shut down the sting the previous year, Kane leaked confidential information to the media in a bid to embarrass a former state prosecutor she blamed for the Inquirer report. She was later found to have lied to a grand jury investigating her leak and was sentenced to serve at least 10 months in a county jail. Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected state attorney general, is free pending appeals.