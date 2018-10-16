Police investigating a missing-person case used cadaver dogs in a search early Tuesday at Kemble Park in Philadelphia's Ogontz section, authorities say.

A Philadelphia police crime scene truck and a Medical Examiner's Office vehicle both responded to the park after daylight.

A cadaver dog earlier "hit on something" buried in a wooded section of the park, 6ABC reported.

Police assisted by firefighters looking for a missing person search Kemble Park in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Police confirmed a search was underway but did not provide any information about the missing-person case that prompted it or whether anything had been found.

The eight-acre park is on West Olney Avenue, across from Central High School and Philadelphia High School for Girls. It is named after Fanny Kemble, a 19th-century actress, writer, and abolitionist who lived nearby.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.