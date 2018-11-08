A gunman killed at least 12 people, including a sheriff's officer, and injured over a dozen more at a bar in southern California late Wednesday night, according to officials.
According to police, the gunman burst into the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. during "College Night" at the western-themed dance bar northwest of Los Angeles and opened fire. Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Healus was wounded while responding to 911 calls reporting the shooting and died later at the hospital, officials said.
The gunman, who has not yet been identified, is also dead, according to police.
"It's a horrific scene in there, there is blood everywhere and the suspect is part of that, and I didn't want to get that close and disturb the scene and possibly disturb the investigation," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters during a press conference Thursday morning.
Madeleine Carr, the news editor for Pepperdine University's student newspaper, the Pepperdine Graphic, told CNN she stayed in to do homework rather than go with her friends to the bar.
"We haven't heard back from everyone," Carr said of her friends. "It was a group of girls that went, and some of them we haven't been able to reach."
Among the people at the bar when the gunman opened fire were survivors of a 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, several friends told the Los Angeles Times.
"There's people that live a whole lifetime without seeing this, and then there's people that have seen it twice," Chandler Gunn, whose friends were at the bar at the time of the shooing, told the Times.
The deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill comes a little less than two weeks after a gunman killed 11 Jewish congregants at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27.
"The largest mass shooting in this country in 12 days. Let that sink in," CNN anchor John Berman said Thursday morning.
Here's the latest of what we know:
• Multiple students from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif. were at the bar when the gunman opened fire, according to the school.
• Some witnesses reported that the gunman apparently threw smoke bombs at the start of his attack.
• Officials say there is no immediate indication that the shooting was terrorism related, and that no assault weapon had been found at the bar.
• President Trump has been briefed on the shooting.