After three people died when a charter fishing boat sunk in Oregon's Winchester Bay in 2005, federal prosecutors charged the captain, Richard J. Oba, with three counts of seaman's manslaughter. "The sinking of the Sydney Mae II is being used by the federal authorities to send a message to thousands of boat operators that they can face years in prison if people die while on board a ship under their command," the New York Times reported, citing an anonymous Justice Department official. Oba was ultimately sentenced to six years in prison, which federal prosecutors said was "believed to be the longest ever in this type of case."