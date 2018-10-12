Pope Francis on Friday accepted the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl as Archbishop of Washington as he had requested — but kept him on as administrator of the archdiocese in the nation's capital.
The pope didn't name a successor archbishop or indicate when he would. The arrangement softens the impact of Wuerl's resignation, which he pressed Francis to accept as a healing gesture.
Wuerl, 77, had come under fierce criticism after an Aug. 14 Pennsylvania grand jury assailed the image of the former Pittsburgh bishop as one of the Roman Catholic Church's earliest advocates for child sexual-abuse reform. Wuerl, who was bishop of Pittsburgh from 1988 to 2006, had disputed some of the report's findings.
But he was already facing questions over what he knew and when about allegations of involving his predecessor in Washington — former cardinal Theodore McCarrick — before other dioceses publicly acknowledged in June they had settled past claims of sexual misconduct against him.
In a letter to Wuerl released Friday, Francis assured the former that he could have defended his work as bishop of Pittsburgh and said there was a difference between a cover-up of sexual abuse and "mistakes."
"I recognize in your request the heart of the shepherd who, by widening his vision to recognize a greater good that can benefit the whole body … prioritizes actions that support, stimulate, and make the unity and mission of the Church grow above every kind of sterile division sown by the father of lies who, trying to hurt the shepherd, wants nothing more than that the sheep be dispersed," Francis wrote.
"You have sufficient elements to 'justify' your actions and distinguish between what it means to cover up crimes or not to deal with problems, and to commit some mistakes," Francis said. "However, your nobility has led you not to choose this way of defense. Of this, I am proud and thank you."
Although Wuerl's new position as "apostolic administrator" is defined as a caretaker role until a successor is named, it keeps Wuerl in place for the foreseeable future, and he also retains influential positions on Vatican bodies.
Typically, a bishop's resignation isn't accepted until his successor is named, and he might remain as administrator between then and the new bishop's formal installation. That happened with Wuerl's two predecessors in Washington.
But to resign and stay as administrator with no new bishop in the wings is more unusual.
Statements issued through the Archdiocese of Washington reflected a mix of conciliation and defiance.
"The Holy Father's decision to provide new leadership to the Archdiocese can allow all of the faithful, clergy, religious, and lay, to focus on healing and the future," Wuerl said in a statement. "… Once again for any past errors in judgment I apologize and ask for pardon."
But archdiocesan Chancellor Kim Viti Fiorentino called Wuerl a pioneer in promoting child safety in the church, accomplishments overshadowed by what she called the grand jury report's "flaws and its interpretation by media."
She added: "Although he would have been justified to move forward with challenging many of the assertions that have been lodged against him, Cardinal Wuerl decided to forgo his personal interest out of love for the people entrusted to his care."
Wuerl had offered his resignation in November 2015 upon turning 75, as required of all diocesan bishops under church law, but popes often keep cardinals in their posts until age 80. Only with this summer's controversies did Wuerl press the pontiff to accept his offer immediately.
Wuerl will remain in the College of Cardinals, meaning that until he reaches the age of 80 in November 2020, he can vote in any conclave to choose a new pope, should such an event arise. After age 80 the title is mainly an honorific.
He also remains in the influential Congregation for Bishops, a Vatican body that recommends bishop appointees. Francis appointed him there in 2013.
Wuerl also has been a respected leader in the American church and in the nation's capital. The Archdiocese of Washington, which also includes Maryland suburbs, features a growing, multicultural collection of parishes at the seat of national power, where Wuerl attended White House meetings and presided at Masses attended by senators and Supreme Court justices.
The Pittsburgh-born Wuerl also retained strong connections to his hometown, returning for major events such as last year's funeral of former Steelers owner Dan Rooney.
But it was Wuerl's hometown ties that also drew him into controversy this summer with the grand jury's scrutiny of his time as bishop there.
Until now, Wuerl was best known as an early reformer amid the crisis of sexual abuse by priests, meeting with victims' families, fighting a Vatican order to reinstate an abusive cleric, and prompting bishops to adopt a nationwide zero-tolerance policy toward abusers in 2002.
But the grand jury said Wuerl allowed a priest to remain in ministry despite multiple allegations of abuse. It said he presided over a settlement that required victims' public silence about their abuse. It tried to link him to a phrase suggesting a conspiracy of silence. Both Wuerl and the Diocese of Pittsburgh disputed portions of the report, arguing that they are inaccurate or lack the proper context.
Wuerl defended his record in his official reply to the grand jury, saying that from the start of his term as Pittsburgh bishop, he warned priests that abuse of children would lead to their removal from ministry.
But since the report came out, Wuerl also apologized for "errors of judgment" and "inadequacies" — which he did not enumerate — and has asked parishioners in Washington to pray for him.
He wrote Sept. 13 in his blog: "For my shortcomings of the past and of the present I take full responsibility and wish that I could wipe away all the pain, confusion and disillusionment that people feel, and I wish that I could redo some decisions I have made in my three decades as a bishop and each time get it right."
Wuerl denied knowing before this summer of allegations that his predecessor, McCarrick, had sexually exploited young adult seminarians in past decades. The allegations became public only after McCarrick was banned from ministry this summer and resigned as a cardinal after church officials announced a credible claim he had abused a minor.
Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a former Vatican envoy to the United States, further roiled controversy by claiming without evidence that both Wuerl and Francis knew of, and kept silent on, some such claims for years.
Wuerl's last major appearance as archbishop in Washington occurred Sept. 14, when he led a Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew to begin a "season of healing."